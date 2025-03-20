Over 1M children in Myanmar lack vital vaccines, says UNICEF

The information was included in UNICEF Myanmar's report, Preventing a Lost Generation, which highlights the impact of escalating conflicts and instability on children's health and well-being in Myanmar.

For the past four years, Myanmar has faced increasing conflicts that have severely affected children. Violence, displacement, and the collapse of essential services such as healthcare and education have put children's survival and well-being at great risk, UNICEF Myanmar stated.

One in three displaced persons in Myanmar is a child, many of whom have had to leave their homes and now face an uncertain future. In 2024 alone, 750 children have been killed or injured due to conflict, with the number continuing to rise.