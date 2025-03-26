UNICEF hails Thailand's ban on corporal punishment for kids

Thailand has officially banned all forms of violent discipline, including corporal and psychological punishment, with the passage of an amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code. The amendment, announced in the Royal Gazette on 24 March 2025, makes Thailand the 68th country to outlaw corporal punishment in homes, schools, residential care facilities, juvenile centres, and daycare centres.
UNICEF Thailand has welcomed the move, calling it a milestone in protecting children's rights and promoting positive parenting. The amendment aligns with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, emphasizing that children's best interests must be a primary consideration in all decisions affecting them.
A 2022 survey by the National Statistical Office and UNICEF found that 54% of Thai children under 14 experienced physical or psychological punishment at home, a decline from 75% in 2015. Despite this progress, UNICEF stresses that no child should endure violence and urges further efforts to eliminate it entirely.
The organization has called on the Government to enhance support for parents and caregivers through education on non-violent discipline. Research suggests that laws banning corporal punishment are most effective when combined with programs promoting positive parenting.
UNICEF Thailand remains committed to working with authorities, civil society, and communities to end violence against children and uphold their rights. While challenges remain, the passage of this law is a significant step forward.