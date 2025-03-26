UNICEF hails Thailand's ban on corporal punishment for kids

Thailand has officially banned all forms of violent discipline, including corporal and psychological punishment, with the passage of an amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code. The amendment, announced in the Royal Gazette on 24 March 2025, makes Thailand the 68th country to outlaw corporal punishment in homes, schools, residential care facilities, juvenile centres, and daycare centres.

UNICEF Thailand has welcomed the move, calling it a milestone in protecting children's rights and promoting positive parenting. The amendment aligns with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, emphasizing that children's best interests must be a primary consideration in all decisions affecting them.