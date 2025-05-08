Bangkok\'s Battle of the Bulge: Shocking Figures Show Half the City Overweight

Alarming statistics have revealed that over half of Bangkok's residents are overweight, prompting city authorities to identify a "work-life imbalance" as a key contributing factor.

The stark findings, presented at a public health forum co-hosted by the Danish Embassy and Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand), have spurred the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to launch a proactive plan aimed at fostering a healthier urban lifestyle.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Associate Professor Thavida Kamolvej, unveiled the concerning data, drawn from health checks conducted on over 789,000 Bangkokians.

While high cholesterol was identified as the primary health concern, with diabetes also ranking high, the prevalence of obesity in the capital proved particularly troubling – significantly exceeding the national average.

A staggering 58% of those examined were found to be overweight, with individuals aged 50 and over forming the majority.

The problem extends beyond the general population, with an astonishing 68% of BMA civil servants also exceeding healthy BMI levels.

Of greatest concern, however, are the city's schoolchildren. Among over 220,000 pupils in 437 BMA schools, a worrying 21.65% were classified as overweight or suffering from related health issues, with primary school children showing the highest rates.

Associate Professor Thavida laid the blame squarely on the shoulders of the demanding "work-life imbalance" experienced by many city dwellers.