Bangkok\'s Battle of the Bulge: Shocking Figures Show Half the City Overweight

Alarming statistics have revealed that over half of Bangkok's residents are overweight, prompting city authorities to identify a "work-life imbalance" as a key contributing factor.
The stark findings, presented at a public health forum co-hosted by the Danish Embassy and Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand), have spurred the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to launch a proactive plan aimed at fostering a healthier urban lifestyle.
Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Associate Professor Thavida Kamolvej, unveiled the concerning data, drawn from health checks conducted on over 789,000 Bangkokians.
While high cholesterol was identified as the primary health concern, with diabetes also ranking high, the prevalence of obesity in the capital proved particularly troubling – significantly exceeding the national average.
A staggering 58% of those examined were found to be overweight, with individuals aged 50 and over forming the majority.
The problem extends beyond the general population, with an astonishing 68% of BMA civil servants also exceeding healthy BMI levels.
Of greatest concern, however, are the city's schoolchildren. Among over 220,000 pupils in 437 BMA schools, a worrying 21.65% were classified as overweight or suffering from related health issues, with primary school children showing the highest rates.
Associate Professor Thavida laid the blame squarely on the shoulders of the demanding "work-life imbalance" experienced by many city dwellers.
"It's hardly surprising, given the lifestyle is one of constant work with no respite, and healthy food is expensive, not easily accessible, and goes off very quickly. It's simply not convenient," she explained.
She further noted the high sodium content in much of the city's readily available food, contributing to a surge in kidney disease cases, now nearing the prevalence of diabetes.
Detailed data on these health trends is available on the BMA's health website.
Despite the gravity of the situation, the BMA insists it is taking action.
Over 50 million baht was allocated to public health screenings last year, and a recent partnership with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) allows for additional screening costs to be claimed, providing a clearer picture of public health and enabling more targeted interventions.
Beyond diagnostic measures, the BMA is actively working to cultivate a healthier environment. This includes a significant push to improve walkability, with 1,100 kilometres of footpaths already constructed or upgraded.
In an innovative move, the BMA has also launched its own "Run Around the City" initiative, organised in-house to minimise costs.
These free 3k, 5k, and 10k runs have already attracted over 8,000 participants across five events, with a target of reaching all 50 of Bangkok's districts and an estimated 50,000 runners.
By utilising local parks and streets, the aim is to make health and fitness more accessible to all city residents.
The public policy forum also featured insights from leading health experts, including Dr Petch Rawdaree, President of the Thai NCDs Network Association; Associate Professor Dr Dilok Piyayotai, Director of Thammasat University Hospital; and Enrico Cañal Bruland, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Limited.
They collectively underscored the significant threat posed by obesity, not just to individual well-being but to the nation's public health system and economy.
The discussions highlighted the urgent need for effective policies to combat rising obesity rates, particularly in urban areas, and stressed the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector to achieve lasting change.
Bruland of Novo Nordisk emphasised his company's commitment to raising awareness and supporting Thailand's public health efforts, stating, "We believe that tackling the obesity crisis requires cooperation between the public and private sectors. Collaboration between the government, medical professionals, and representatives from the healthcare business is crucial for the prevention and management of obesity."
The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises obesity as a serious chronic disease, and in Thailand, over 40% of the population is classified as overweight or obese.
Obesity is a major catalyst for severe non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease, affecting nearly a third of obese individuals.
Beyond the significant health implications, obesity also carries substantial economic and social costs, including reduced productivity, increased healthcare expenditure, and long-term impediments to Thailand's development.
In 2019, the economic losses attributed to obesity were estimated at over 1.2% of the national GDP (approximately 220 billion baht), a figure projected to potentially reach 5% of GDP (around 850 billion baht) by 2060 without decisive action.
Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, affirmed the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to tackling non-communicable diseases, while Dr Supavud Saicheua, Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, stressed the need for government and private sector collaboration. Dr Krit Leethongin of the National Health Security Office highlighted the critical link between public health and the nation's economic stability.
His Excellency Danny Annan, the Danish Ambassador to Thailand, underscored the global nature of the obesity challenge and the importance of international cooperation, referencing Novo Nordisk's leading role in obesity management.
The forum served as a platform for discussing both national and international approaches to tackling obesity, emphasising the urgency of policy implementation and the necessity of public-private partnerships to achieve sustainable progress in this critical area.