BMA kicks off 21st seminar to promote digital health for all

Deputy Governor Tavida noted that BMA’s healthcare and public health achievements over the past two years may not yet be prominently visible, explaining that much of the progress has been in management.

In this third year, however, the public and medical personnel have increasingly spoken positively about BMA's public health and healthcare system, demonstrating that the City Hall has made significant strides in addressing citizens' needs for healthcare and public health services, she said.

She further explained that the Governor of Bangkok’s remark “smart enough” should be incorporated into the concept of digital health for all, stating that digital initiatives should offer tangible benefits to the public.

“I hope that today’s discussions will guide us towards recognising areas where we still need to improve, and in the year ahead, we can focus on what we can achieve, making this seminar worthwhile and productive," she said.