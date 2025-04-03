BMA kicks off 21st seminar to promote digital health for all

She also delivered a speech on the Direction of Advancing Digital Health for All Towards Connected Care at the Raja Balloon 1-2 Meeting Room, 11th floor, Prince Palace Hotel, Mahanak subdistrict, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.
The event was attended by Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the BMA, Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, executives from the Medical Service Department, and other relevant stakeholders.
Deputy Governor Tavida noted that BMA’s healthcare and public health achievements over the past two years may not yet be prominently visible, explaining that much of the progress has been in management.
In this third year, however, the public and medical personnel have increasingly spoken positively about BMA's public health and healthcare system, demonstrating that the City Hall has made significant strides in addressing citizens' needs for healthcare and public health services, she said.
She further explained that the Governor of Bangkok’s remark “smart enough” should be incorporated into the concept of digital health for all, stating that digital initiatives should offer tangible benefits to the public.
“I hope that today’s discussions will guide us towards recognising areas where we still need to improve, and in the year ahead, we can focus on what we can achieve, making this seminar worthwhile and productive," she said.
The BMA Medical Service Department organised the 21st annual academic seminar under the theme Digital Health for All: Connected Care from March 26 to 27, 2025, at the Prince Palace Hotel, Mahanak subdistrict, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.
This seminar was held in collaboration with 11 hospitals under the Medical Service Department to foster and promote knowledge exchange in research, academic innovation, and digital health technologies, aiming to effectively integrate medical technology to improve citizens' quality of life in the future.
The two-day seminar featured discussions led by expert speakers on topics such as Digital Literacy and Awareness of Data Security for Everyone, AI in Healthcare: From Reducing Workload to Saving More Lives, Generative AI Workshop in Daily Use, Innovation in Obesity Treatment: From Medicine to Surgery, and The Next Evolution of Health Information Exchange: Revolutionising Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) through the Seamless Bangkok Heart Network Programme.
Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Tavida presented the MSD Awards 2025, recognising excellence in various categories:
Additionally, a special Public Relations Award was given to Sirindhorn Hospital.
