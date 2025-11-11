Ekniti to propose AMC debt restructuring plan for small NPL debtors next week

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Tuesday that he will ask the Cabinet next week to approve a 122-billion-baht budget for asset management companies (AMCs) to purchase bad debts from around 3.4 million small-scale debtors.

Ekniti said the project — titled “Closing Debt Account Fast and Move On” — was not included on this week’s Cabinet agenda because state financial institutions were scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Bank of Thailand on Tuesday afternoon.

The MoU was signed by Ekniti, Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, and Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.