Princess unveils a symphony of threads, lays out her vision

A rare glimpse into the world of haute couture embroidery is on display at the "STITCH: Rhythm of the Threads" exhibition, a showcase of the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and the artistry of the Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.

A highlight of Bangkok Design Week, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the dedication and skill behind each exquisite creation.

During a press preview on Friday, the princess led members of the media on a tour of her inaugural exhibition.

Inspired by the concept of "When every strand of silk moves like a symphony", the exhibition celebrates the artistry and sophistication of contemporary Thai embroidery.