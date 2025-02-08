Princess unveils a symphony of threads, lays out her vision

A rare glimpse into the world of haute couture embroidery is on display at the "STITCH: Rhythm of the Threads" exhibition, a showcase of the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and the artistry of the Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.
A highlight of Bangkok Design Week, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the dedication and skill behind each exquisite creation.
During a press preview on Friday, the princess led members of the media on a tour of her inaugural exhibition.
Inspired by the concept of "When every strand of silk moves like a symphony", the exhibition celebrates the artistry and sophistication of contemporary Thai embroidery.
"‘Stitch’ encompasses a wide range of embroidery and surface techniques that go far beyond our usual perceptions,” the princess explained in an exclusive interview with nine media outlets, including The Nation. “It involves design, the integration of various elements, specialised needles, sewing methods, and the creative process, which includes trial and error. Beyond haute couture, we can produce prêt-à-porter, ready-to-wear items, and even brooches. Embroidery is no longer merely two-dimensional; it now explores four or five dimensions. We aim to share these diverse embroidery techniques with everyone.”
Located at No. 1 Soi Charoen Krung 30, in Bangkok’s vibrant art and lifestyle district along the Chao Phraya River, the exhibition is divided into two sections.
The first section showcases garments from the SIRIVANNAVARI brand’s collections, including silk evening dresses from the brand’s archives and pieces from current lines, totalling 14 outfits.
Each piece demonstrates exquisite embroidery techniques in a variety of spectacular styles, crafted by the skilled artisans of the Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.
Established by the royal designer in 2016, the academy aims to develop talent in embroidery, blending the traditional charm of Thai craftsmanship with French embroidery techniques, adhering to the international standards of the Maison Lesage Institute.
A particularly striking highlight is a stunning royal gown, meticulously hand-embroidered and incorporating the intricate art of origami. The princess has graciously allowed this piece to be displayed for public admiration.
Through film, viewers can witness the advanced hand embroidery techniques used, imagining the artisans’ dedication as they painstakingly stitched each piece over countless hours.
The second part of the exhibition recreates an artisan’s studio, complete with embroidery tools, examples of various embroidery styles, and live demonstrations of hand embroidery techniques.
Visitors can even try their hand at creating an embroidery piece and learn about four key techniques: French (Lunéville) needlework, which has a long history in Europe; Goldwork embroidery; Needlework using various fibres; and Contemporary Embroidery, which combines traditional and modern approaches.
“I view embroidery as an integral part of the overall aesthetic,” HRH Princess Sirivannavari said. “Returning to the core concept of style, it must be appropriate for the occasion and should enhance the wearer, regardless of gender. Comfort is paramount; anyone wearing the garment should feel at ease. We no longer want to see stiff, heavy fabrics, as they don't reflect our modern lives. Embroidery can be used in haute couture, as part of an ensemble, or even as small, subtle details. Everyone has a story to tell.”
“Actually, every day is my inspiration. My inspiration is divided into three types: the inspiration that is coming but is not yet strong; the second inspiration is that it has come, but it may not be the one; the third is that this inspiration is the one, which means we will go with it,” the princess said.
While prioritising the aesthetic aspect of her wearable art, she emphasised the importance of lightweight, comfortable, and stylish clothing.
She also expressed her passion for exploring new eco-friendly local materials to support sustainability and boost community economies, while encouraging Thai embroiderers to integrate their traditional skills with Western techniques.
The princess then shared her current exploration of featherwork embroidery. She envisions creating featherwork that rivals and even surpasses Western techniques.
Her approach involves shaping and individually applying light feathers, which presents challenges in adhesion, durability, cleaning, and layering. Her ultimate goal is to create garments reminiscent of Impressionist paintings—a project she is eager to develop.
Regarding the "STITCH: Rhythm of the Threads" exhibition, Her Royal Highness encouraged everyone to visit and discover more about the SIRIVANNAVARI brand while appreciating Thai craftsmanship.
“We welcome everyone, especially those interested in embroidery, the embroidery profession, or surface design,” she said. “We are happy to provide guidance, teach techniques, or give tours. We want everyone to see the work up close and experience how we apply it to various materials.”
The "STITCH: Rhythm of the Threads" Exhibition by Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy is open daily, free of charge, from February 8 to 16, 11am to 8pm, at Baan No. 1, Soi Charoenkrung 30.