Princess Sirivannavari designs gown for Mariah Carey’s Bangkok concert

Meticulously hand-embroidered over hundreds of hours, the gown was made even more special with the addition of Mariah Carey’s initials “MC”, delicately stitched into the design as a gesture of Thai hospitality and contemporary friendship.

This exquisite custom-made masterpiece from SIRIVANNAVARI showcased the brand’s exceptional attention to detail and artistry.

Adding to her radiance, Mariah shone even brighter with a one-of-a-kind high-jewellery creation, a dazzling necklace from SIRIVANNAVARI x Beauty Gems.

The piece featured a rare Padparadscha sapphire, a pink-lotus-hued gemstone cut in a teardrop shape, surrounded by a cascade of diamonds in round and square cuts, valued at over 100 million baht. The stunning jewel perfectly completed her look, befitting the elegance of a true global diva.

Benz Thonburi, Maximage and TAT bring world-class concert magic to Thailand

Behind the success of this world-class concert was a collaboration between leading organisations, Benz Thonburi Group, Maximage, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), uniting to use art and music as cultural bridges connecting Thailand with the world through international artists.

Key partners included Viriya Insurance, Siam Paragon, ThaiBev, Quintessentially, Jubilee Diamond, BDMS Wellness Clinic, Universal Music, and Thai Ticket Major, whose joint efforts helped bring this unforgettable celebration of music, culture and Thai creativity to life.

Papon Viriyaphant, Chairman of Benz Thonburi Group, said, “This concert was organised as a gesture of appreciation to our customers and to reaffirm that Benz Thonburi is more than just an automotive distributor; we are a curator of premium lifestyle experiences in every dimension. We hope everyone enjoyed an unforgettable, world-class performance by Mariah Carey, unlike anything ever seen before in Thailand.”

Meanwhile, Viwan Karnasut, Managing Director of Maximage, added, “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of MIMI – Live in Bangkok was not merely a concert, but a testament to Thailand’s capability to host world-class events. Our team is deeply proud to have helped bring this historic performance to life. Over the past 30 years, Maximage has been behind numerous international productions, but this marks a true honour, welcoming the legendary Mariah Carey to a fully-fledged Thai stage. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners for making this extraordinary night possible.”

As the show drew to a close, Mariah Carey thanked her Thai fans with her signature radiant smile before saying clearly in Thai, “Chan rak khun ka, Thailand” (I love you, Thailand).

The simple words ignited a wave of emotion that swept through the entire hall. As the lights slowly came up, the audience erupted into thunderous applause that seemed to go on forever.

Some fans raised their phones to capture the moment, while others stood smiling through tears, aware that they had just witnessed a “night of history” that would be remembered for years to come.

The concert, “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of MIMI – Live in Bangkok,” was more than the return of a global diva; it was a celebration of the heart, uniting Thai fans, world-class production teams, and public and private sector partners in a cultural spectacle that reaffirmed that entertainment is not merely performance, but a powerful force that fuels the economy, happiness, and the spirit of the times.