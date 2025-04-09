Princess Sirivannavari Bestows Royal Funds to ‘K9 Dogs’ Team for Building Collapse Rescue Mission

This royal bestowal serves as encouragement and moral support for their mission to search for victims of the State Audit Office (STO) building collapse caused by the earthquake.

On this occasion, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok; Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok; Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives; executives from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation; the K9 USAR Thailand team; the Foundation for Environment and Society; and other relevant parties attended the ceremony to receive the royal funds.



