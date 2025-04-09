Princess Sirivannavari Bestows Royal Funds to ‘K9 Dogs’ Team for Building Collapse Rescue Mission

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

(April 6, 2025) Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously appointed General Siva Bhramaradhat as her Royal Representative to present royal funds amounting to 200,000 baht to the K9 rescue dog team.

 

This royal bestowal serves as encouragement and moral support for their mission to search for victims of the State Audit Office (STO) building collapse caused by the earthquake.

On this occasion, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok; Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok; Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives; executives from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation; the K9 USAR Thailand team; the Foundation for Environment and Society; and other relevant parties attended the ceremony to receive the royal funds. 


 

 

Ms. Susan Redmond, the dog handler of the team, represented the K9 USAR Thailand team in receiving the royal funds at the K9 USAR Thailand rescue dog operations base in Chatuchak district.

