Princess Sirivannavari Takes Fashion Brand to Paris with Debut Pop-Up Shop

Thai designer Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has launched a pop-up store for her fashion label, SIRIVANNAVARI, in Paris.
The temporary retail space is located within the historic Galeries Lafayette department store on Boulevard Haussmann.
The opening marks a further step in the brand's international expansion, following several seasons of showcasing collections during Paris Fashion Week.
The pop-up, which opened with a launch event on May 12th, 2025, will remain at the iconic Parisian retailer until May 27th, 2025.
The temporary store features the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collections for both menswear and womenswear, as well as a selection of accessories.
The design of the pop-up incorporates clean lines and Perspex, contrasted with stainless steel structures, reflecting the aesthetic of the current collection which explores the interplay of delicate and robust elements.
Key pieces from the womenswear line include tailored blazers, printed ensembles in light summer hues, an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, and sheer printed dresses and jackets in grey and pink.
A draped jersey bandeau top, inspired by traditional Thai dress, is also featured.
The menswear collection includes linen, cotton, and chiffon shirts in muted tones, alongside safari jackets and a signature asymmetric double-breasted linen blazer.
Accessories available at the pop-up include Italian-made calf leather bags, ranging from practical drawstring styles to more formal clutches and shoulder bags.
The footwear selection features mules in mesh and calf leather, in both flat and heeled styles. Costume jewellery in freeform designs completes the collection.
The Princess, who serves as Creative Director for the brand, visited the pop-up store and gave interviews to international fashion publications such as WWD and ELLE.
The opening event was attended by a number of fashion industry figures and influencers.
Galeries Lafayette, the chosen location for the pop-up, is a landmark department store in Paris, known for its elaborate Neo-Byzantine dome. Founded in the late 19th century, the store has become a significant destination on the city's renowned Boulevard Haussmann.