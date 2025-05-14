Princess Sirivannavari Takes Fashion Brand to Paris with Debut Pop-Up Shop

Thai designer Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has launched a pop-up store for her fashion label, SIRIVANNAVARI, in Paris.

The temporary retail space is located within the historic Galeries Lafayette department store on Boulevard Haussmann.

The opening marks a further step in the brand's international expansion, following several seasons of showcasing collections during Paris Fashion Week.

The pop-up, which opened with a launch event on May 12th, 2025, will remain at the iconic Parisian retailer until May 27th, 2025.

The temporary store features the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collections for both menswear and womenswear, as well as a selection of accessories.

The design of the pop-up incorporates clean lines and Perspex, contrasted with stainless steel structures, reflecting the aesthetic of the current collection which explores the interplay of delicate and robust elements.

