Italy invites SIRIVANNAVARI to official Milan Fashion Week show

September is a significant time for the global fashion industry, marking the highly anticipated Fashion Week in major fashion cities around the world.
In 2024, SIRIVANNAVARI, the luxury fashion brand from Thailand, has achieved another milestone. The brand was officially selected by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy’s main fashion governing body, to be part of the Milan Fashion Week show. The show took place among presentations from world-renowned fashion houses.
The brand debuted its SIRIVANNAVARI Spring/Summer 2025 collection on Wednesday at Residenza Duomo, a luxurious apartment near the iconic Duomo di Milano cathedral, a major fashion landmark in the city.
On this special occasion, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, creative director of SIRIVANNAVARI, presented the collection and provided interviews with the media, fashion stylists, and influencers from across the globe.
More than 200 VIP guests and retailers also attended to witness the unique designs of womenswear, menswear, and accessories from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
The SIRIVANNAVARI Spring/Summer 2025 collection draws inspiration from the Italian Renaissance, celebrating the graceful female form, a signature of the SIRIVANNAVARI brand.
The collection features sheer organza fabrics contrasted with leather materials, symbolising both strength and delicacy.
Hand-craftsmanship and exquisite embroidery from SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier & Academy are key components of the brand, showcased through intricate beading, crystal embroidery, and pleating, akin to sculptural works of art.
Techniques like resin coating and crochet are carefully integrated into the design, accentuating the feminine silhouette.
The menswear collection complements the womenswear with romantic tones like pink and blue. Fabrics range from delicate sheers to sturdy denim, providing a balance of softness and masculinity.
In terms of accessories, the season’s leather goods, made in Italy, including bags and shoes, are refined continuations of previous designs, with new silhouettes for daily wear.
Mesh mules feature prominently in this season’s footwear, highlighting the foot’s silhouette with a lightweight feel. The heels are kept at a moderate height, perfect for the warmer months.
Sunglasses blend a rock style with urban sophistication, designed in a unisex fashion.
Finally, jewellery pieces such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings bring a playful touch to the collection, with engravings like "Love Equals Dangerousness" reminiscent of carvings on marble sculptures. These free-form designs reflect the artist’s limitless creativity, creating collectible, art-inspired pieces.