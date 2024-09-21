Italy invites SIRIVANNAVARI to official Milan Fashion Week show

September is a significant time for the global fashion industry, marking the highly anticipated Fashion Week in major fashion cities around the world.

In 2024, SIRIVANNAVARI, the luxury fashion brand from Thailand, has achieved another milestone. The brand was officially selected by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy’s main fashion governing body, to be part of the Milan Fashion Week show. The show took place among presentations from world-renowned fashion houses.

The brand debuted its SIRIVANNAVARI Spring/Summer 2025 collection on Wednesday at Residenza Duomo, a luxurious apartment near the iconic Duomo di Milano cathedral, a major fashion landmark in the city.