Fashion designer princess showcases her new collection

The autumn-winter 2024-2025 collection of the luxury fashion brand Sirivannavari highlights two sides of women’s life – looking smart while working and being attractive to others.
The collection presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari was showcased during the fashion show on October 29 at the National Art Gallery in Bangkok, attended by some 500 celebrities, fashion influencers and guests.
More than 50 models including special guest TV host Sanya Kunakorn showed off men’s and women’s outfits, bags, shoes and accessories.
The women’s collection was inspired by cubism art and used the draping technique to show the wearer’s physique. Thai culture also made an appearance through floral embodiment, crystal beads and sparkling accessories.
The men’s collection, meanwhile, showcased a combination of artistry and fashion, underlined by sheer elegance. Various types of artistry were included in men’s attires, such as brushstrokes and polka dots.
The venue also underwent a makeover for the event, with a large art gallery displaying Princess Sirivannavari’s paintings that inspired her latest collection.