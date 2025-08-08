EGAT Pioneers Thailand\'s Green Finance Revolution with Historic Sustainability-Linked Bond

The timing is particularly poignant given EGAT's historical significance as a financial innovator. In 1972, EGAT issued Thailand's first state enterprise bond, raising 50 million baht that was oversubscribed within just two days.





Remarkably, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) subscribed to one bond worth 1,000 baht, later describing it as a "gift of encouragement" to EGAT—a gesture that remains a source of immense pride for the organisation.

Today's SLB represents a similarly pioneering spirit, but with stakes that extend far beyond corporate finance. The bond's proceeds will support EGAT's comprehensive sustainability strategy, including expanding renewable energy capacity, developing low-carbon technologies, and enhancing grid flexibility to accommodate intermittent clean energy sources.

For institutional investors, the SLB offers an opportunity to generate returns whilst contributing to Thailand's sustainable future.

The bond's structure ensures that financial performance remains directly tied to environmental outcomes, creating a powerful incentive structure that benefits all stakeholders.

EGAT's robust 2024 financial performance provides a solid foundation for this ambitious undertaking.

The utility reported impressive total revenue of 719.6 billion baht, demonstrating its substantial scale as Thailand's primary electricity generator. Operating profit reached 100.3 billion baht, while net profit climbed to 53.4 billion baht—a steady 1.5% increase from 2023's 52.6 billion baht.

These figures underscore EGAT's financial stability and operational strength, providing confidence to potential bond investors.

The utility's consistent profitability, with net profit margins exceeding 7%, reflects efficient operations and sound financial management—critical factors that support the credibility of its sustainability commitments.

The strong financial foundation positions EGAT well to execute its comprehensive sustainability strategy funded through the SLB proceeds, including expanding renewable energy capacity, developing low-carbon technologies, and enhancing grid flexibility to accommodate intermittent clean energy sources.

The broader implications extend beyond EGAT's corporate boundaries. As Thailand navigates the complex transition towards sustainable development, the success of this SLB could catalyse a new era of green finance, encouraging other state enterprises to adopt similar mechanisms and accelerating the country's progress towards its climate commitments.

"We firmly believe in sustainable energy transition under three main pillars," EGAT concluded, "caring for electricity system security, maintaining the country's competitive capability especially regarding electricity prices, and looking after society, communities, and the environment. These three factors must be managed in balance."

As Thailand stands at this crucial juncture between traditional energy systems and a sustainable future, EGAT's Sustainability-Linked Bond represents more than innovative financing—it symbolises hope, determination, and a commitment to leaving a better world for future generations.

The bond's success will be measured not merely in financial returns, but in the carbon emissions avoided and the sustainable prosperity it helps create for the Thai people.

NOTE: Interested institutional investors can find detailed information in the prospectus at www.sec.or.th or contact Krungsri Bank at 022-963-999. The bond subscription period is scheduled for 11-12 September 2025, with issuance on 15 September 2025.