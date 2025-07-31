From Power Plant Waste to Planet-Saving Concrete: Thailand\'s Green Revolution in Construction

In an era of unprecedented environmental challenges—from climate change to pollution and ever-increasing demands on natural resources—the world desperately needs innovative solutions.

Thailand's Electricity Generating Authority (EGAT) has found one in the most unlikely of places: the waste products of coal-fired power generation.

The concept is elegantly simple yet revolutionary.

Rather than burying millions of tonnes of fly ash—the fine particles captured when lignite coal is burned—EGAT has partnered with leading universities to transform this industrial by-product into a concrete alternative that not only matches traditional materials but actually outperforms them whilst dramatically reducing carbon emissions.

This breakthrough represents more than just clever recycling; it embodies the circular economy principles that forward-thinking organisations worldwide are embracing to create sustainable production processes that minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency.

From Worthless Ash to World-Changing Innovation

At EGAT's Mae Moh power plant in Lampang Province, one of Thailand's largest electricity generating facilities, approximately 12.7 million tonnes of lignite coal are consumed annually.

This combustion process inevitably produces around 1.7 million tonnes of fly ash—microscopic particles captured by electrostatic precipitators before they can escape into the atmosphere.

Historically, EGAT has successfully utilised portions of this fly ash in construction projects, from reinforced concrete roads to repairs at high-voltage substations and major dam construction at Pak Mool.