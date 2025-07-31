From Dam Crest to Deep Waters: EGAT\'s Underwater Tunnels Mark Another Milestone in Thailand\'s Energy Security Mission

When fierce thunderstorms rage across Thailand's landscape or the earth trembles beneath powerful earthquakes, many wonder: will the dams hold?
These massive concrete and stone structures, guardians of the nation's water resources, face nature's fury with stoic resolve.
But behind their imposing facades lies a sophisticated network of specialists ensuring they remain steadfast.
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) shoulders this monumental responsibility, overseeing 14 dams across the kingdom.
These structures serve multiple critical functions: flood control, saltwater intrusion prevention, irrigation support, and crucially, electricity generation through hydropower—a vital component of Thailand's energy security.
At the heart of this operation are the Dam Safety Security Officers, a cadre of specialists who conduct daily, weekly, and monthly inspections with military precision.
Their mission extends far beyond routine maintenance; they are the guardians of public safety for both local communities and the entire nation.
A Vertical Journey of Vigilance
The inspection process begins at dizzying heights. At dams such as Srinagarind and Vajiralongkorn, safety officers commence their rounds along the dam crest—a rock-fill structure towering more than 140 metres high, equivalent to a 40-storey building.
Walking along these steep gradients, they scrutinise the downstream rock slopes for subsidence and any anomalous conditions that might signal structural concerns.
Technology plays a crucial role in this surveillance. The Dam Safety Remote Monitoring System (DS-RMS) continuously measures dam behaviour, presenting data in graphical formats that summarise safety status under normal conditions, seismic events, and flood scenarios.
The system categorises dam safety into three distinct states: Normal, Alert, and Watch.
But the real test of dedication comes next. Safety officers descend approximately 15 storeys down narrow staircases to reach the dam's internal tunnels—a claustrophobic network spanning nearly 600 metres across the foundation.
In these poorly ventilated spaces, they meticulously examine concrete conditions and deploy various instruments to ensure all measurements remain within acceptable parameters.
Into the Abyss
Perhaps the most demanding aspect of dam maintenance occurs beneath the water's surface, where EGAT's specialist diving teams operate in conditions that would challenge even seasoned professionals.
Working at depths approaching 60 metres in pitch-black waters under extreme atmospheric pressure, these divers represent the elite of their profession.
Each diver undergoes intensive physical and psychological training to prepare for underwater maintenance tasks including welding and equipment installation.
The demands are so exacting that all divers must complete refresher training and testing at least annually. EGAT currently maintains a team of nearly 50 qualified divers.
Where human divers cannot safely operate, technology steps in. Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) venture into the most challenging underwater environments, collecting data that informs maintenance planning and ensures comprehensive coverage of all dam structures.
The Unsung Heroes of Energy Security
This multi-layered approach to dam safety represents far more than routine maintenance—it embodies Thailand's commitment to energy security and public safety.
These operations require exceptional individuals prepared to work in extreme conditions, from heights that would make most people dizzy to underwater environments that test human endurance.
These specialists form an essential cog in Thailand's energy infrastructure, ensuring that the nation's dams continue their vital work of flood control, irrigation support, and power generation whilst maintaining absolute safety for surrounding communities.
Their vigilance allows millions of Thailanders to sleep peacefully, knowing that these massive structures—silent sentinels holding back millions of tonnes of water—remain as secure as human expertise and dedication can make them.
In an era where energy security has become paramount, these dam guardians represent the very best of Thailand's commitment to protecting both its people and its power supply.
As climate change brings increasingly unpredictable weather patterns and Thailand continues its economic development, the work of these specialists becomes ever more critical. They stand ready, day and night, ensuring that the nation's energy security rests on the firmest possible foundations.