From Dam Crest to Deep Waters: EGAT\'s Underwater Tunnels Mark Another Milestone in Thailand\'s Energy Security Mission

When fierce thunderstorms rage across Thailand's landscape or the earth trembles beneath powerful earthquakes, many wonder: will the dams hold?

These massive concrete and stone structures, guardians of the nation's water resources, face nature's fury with stoic resolve.

But behind their imposing facades lies a sophisticated network of specialists ensuring they remain steadfast.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) shoulders this monumental responsibility, overseeing 14 dams across the kingdom.

These structures serve multiple critical functions: flood control, saltwater intrusion prevention, irrigation support, and crucially, electricity generation through hydropower—a vital component of Thailand's energy security.

At the heart of this operation are the Dam Safety Security Officers, a cadre of specialists who conduct daily, weekly, and monthly inspections with military precision.

Their mission extends far beyond routine maintenance; they are the guardians of public safety for both local communities and the entire nation.

A Vertical Journey of Vigilance

The inspection process begins at dizzying heights. At dams such as Srinagarind and Vajiralongkorn, safety officers commence their rounds along the dam crest—a rock-fill structure towering more than 140 metres high, equivalent to a 40-storey building.

Walking along these steep gradients, they scrutinise the downstream rock slopes for subsidence and any anomalous conditions that might signal structural concerns.

