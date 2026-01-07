IEAT chair calls for Thailand Do Over to restore growth momentum

Yuthasak Supasorn, chairman of the board of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), said on Wednesday (January 7) that while many people see Thailand’s 2026 economy as a “lame duck” weakened and short of momentum, he believes a more accurate description is that it has “no form”.

He likened the situation to a footballer who has lost form, not because they lack talent, but because their body, system and environment no longer allow them to perform at the same level as before.

Economic forecasts, he said, underline this “no form” reality: GDP growth is low, private investment is slowing, and exports are trending negative, while domestic consumption is constrained by high household debt and weak purchasing power.

Thailand, he argued, is stuck in a position where “pushing forward is difficult, but retreating is risky.

A tougher world, and fading advantages

Yuthasak said global uncertainty is rising amid geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism and intensifying technological competition.

Thailand, which once benefited from freer trade and production relocation, is now losing its edge due to higher costs, low productivity and a business ecosystem that has not modernised quickly enough.