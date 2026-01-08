Ayutthaya to Celebrate ‘Ancient Feline Science’ with Historic Cat Show

The 2nd 'Ancient Thai Cats Return to Krung Sri' event blends feline beauty contests with rare historical exhibitions at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum

The Fine Arts Department has invited cat lovers from across the globe to the second annual "Ancient Thai Cats Return to Krung Sri" festival.

Set against the historic backdrop of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, the event on 11 January 2026 will pit the kingdom's most venerable breeds against international challengers in a celebration of feline heritage.

Organised in collaboration with the Traditional International Moeraki Thai Cat Association (TIMBA), the festival is part of the "Ayutthaya Nava" project.

This initiative highlights Ayutthaya’s legacy as a cosmopolitan port city where diverse cultures—and their animals—once converged.

The contest, held at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum, features five distinct categories.