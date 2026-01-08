Ayutthaya to Celebrate ‘Ancient Feline Science’ with Historic Cat Show

The 2nd 'Ancient Thai Cats Return to Krung Sri' event blends feline beauty contests with rare historical exhibitions at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum
The Fine Arts Department has invited cat lovers from across the globe to the second annual "Ancient Thai Cats Return to Krung Sri" festival.
Set against the historic backdrop of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, the event on 11 January 2026 will pit the kingdom's most venerable breeds against international challengers in a celebration of feline heritage.
Organised in collaboration with the Traditional International Moeraki Thai Cat Association (TIMBA), the festival is part of the "Ayutthaya Nava" project.
This initiative highlights Ayutthaya’s legacy as a cosmopolitan port city where diverse cultures—and their animals—once converged.
The contest, held at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum, features five distinct categories.
The highlight remains the showcase of the five ancient Thai lineages: the Wichien Maat (Siamese), Korat, Khao Manee, Suphalak, and the jet-black Konja.
In a nod to the city’s maritime history, the "Fancy Cat" category encourages owners and their pets to dress in international period costumes.
These outfits will reflect the diverse nations that traded with the Ayutthaya Kingdom, ranging from Japan and China to Portugal, the Netherlands, England, and France.
Beyond the competitive arena, the event offers a rare glimpse into the cultural "science" of cats.
The Office of the Performing Arts will debut a specialised dance titled "Chuichai Wila Saen Ru" (The Clever Cat Dance), while academic seminars will explore the "Legendary Thai Cats" found in ancient manuscripts.
Historians and enthusiasts alike will be drawn to a special exhibition of rare feline artefacts, most notably:
The Royal Cat Mask: A rare piece of theatrical headwear (Hua Khon) once owned by Chao Phraya Mahindrasakdi Dhamrong, a prominent figure in the court of King Rama V.
Ancient Treatises: Original "Cat Books" from the Ayutthaya and early Rattanakosin periods, which dictate the auspicious characteristics of domestic felines.
Navigational Manuscripts: Demonstrations on how ancient sailors used "auspicious timings" and feline lore to guide their vessels.
The festival runs from 09:00 to 16:00 on Sunday, 11 January.
Visitors can also enjoy a boutique marketplace featuring cat-themed handicrafts, traditional Thai herbal snacks for pets, and unique souvenirs.
Whether you are a devoted "cat slave" or a history enthusiast, the event promises a unique fusion of biological diversity and national heritage.