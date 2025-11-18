Five native Thai cat breeds protected as national identity

On November 18, 2025, Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that the Cabinet has approved the designation of five native Thai cat breeds as Thailand’s national identity in the pet category, following a proposal by the National Identity Committee.
Siripong said that between 1964 and 2024, the Cabinet had approved several national symbols across different cultural dimensions — such as designating the Thai elephant as the national animal, the Siamese fighting fish as the national aquatic animal, the Naga as the national mythical creature, and the Thai wai as the national greeting.
At present, only five purebred native Thai cats remain:
The spokesperson said the designation aims to emphasise the importance of conserving these rare native breeds and to encourage all sectors to recognise their value. It will also support the effort to establish unified breed standards and promote the breeding of authentic Thai cats.
The move is also intended to protect Thailand’s ownership of its native breeds, preventing foreign registration or commercial claims, while creating opportunities to increase economic value through tourism, creative industries and cultural branding linked to Thai cats.
The Ministry of Culture reviewed and endorsed the proposal.