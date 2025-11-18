Five native Thai cat breeds protected as national identity

On November 18, 2025, Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that the Cabinet has approved the designation of five native Thai cat breeds as Thailand’s national identity in the pet category, following a proposal by the National Identity Committee.





Siripong said that between 1964 and 2024, the Cabinet had approved several national symbols across different cultural dimensions — such as designating the Thai elephant as the national animal, the Siamese fighting fish as the national aquatic animal, the Naga as the national mythical creature, and the Thai wai as the national greeting.

At present, only five purebred native Thai cats remain: