Lisa releases disco-inspired single \"Born Again\" Featuring Doja Cat and Raye

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)’s latest single “Born Again” has just been released, featuring a high-profile collaboration with American rapper Doja Cat and British singer Raye. The song, infused with disco vibes and electro-pop sounds, brings a fresh take on the genre.

Lisa and Raye harmonize perfectly in the opening verse, while Doja Cat adds a fiery rap that takes the track to an energetic finish. The music video embraces a medieval theme, with the artists donning warrior armour, witch-inspired looks, and white dresses.

"Born Again" as a Sneak Peek into Lisa’s Upcoming Album Alter Ego

Lisa prepares to launch her first solo album, marking a new chapter in her career