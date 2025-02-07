Lisa releases disco-inspired single \"Born Again\" Featuring Doja Cat and Raye

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)’s latest single “Born Again” has just been released, featuring a high-profile collaboration with American rapper Doja Cat and British singer Raye. The song, infused with disco vibes and electro-pop sounds, brings a fresh take on the genre.
Lisa and Raye harmonize perfectly in the opening verse, while Doja Cat adds a fiery rap that takes the track to an energetic finish. The music video embraces a medieval theme, with the artists donning warrior armour, witch-inspired looks, and white dresses.
Lisa prepares to launch her first solo album, marking a new chapter in her career
“Born Again” serves as a teaser for Lisa’s highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, which is set to release on February 28. The album will feature five distinct characters—Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi—each representing a different side of Lisa’s persona. This album marks her first solo project after nearly ten years with BLACKPINK.
In addition to her music career, Lisa is set to make her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, airing on February 16. She becomes the second BLACKPINK member to star in an HBO series, following Jennie’s role in The Idol (2023).