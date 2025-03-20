Five Thai cat breeds that bring wealth, charisma to their owners

Siamese Cat

Dubbed the "King of Thai Cats," the Siamese cat is distinguished by nine distinct dark spots on its face, eyes, ears, feet and tail, which radiate elegance and mystery.

Its gemstone-like blue eyes reflect intelligence and extraordinary charm. Known for its cleverness and affection, this breed easily wins hearts.

The Siamese cat is also seen as a symbol of good fortune, capable of attracting wealth, enhancing prosperity and shielding its owner from harm.

Korat

Also known as “Si Sawat,” the Korat cat features distinctive grey fur and bright emerald eyes.

Revered as a symbol of good luck and prosperity, it has traditionally been given as a gift during auspicious events like weddings and housewarmings, as it is believed to bring happiness and wealth.

Beyond its striking appearance, the Korat is known for its deep affection toward its owner and its playful, friendly nature, making it an easy companion for anyone to love.

Suphalak

Uniquely beautiful, the Suphalak cat has glossy, shimmering dark brown-red fur and amber eyes full of charm and power.

Combined with its clever, friendly, and sociable nature, the Suphalak has gained worldwide popularity among cat lovers. It is also regarded as a symbol of good fortune, prestige and prosperity.

In recognition of its distinctive traits, the World Cat Federation (WCF) officially recognised the Suphalak cat as a pure Thai breed last year.