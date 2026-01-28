Thailand pitches resilience at IMF–World Bank as world splits

Ekniti stressed that hosting is not a task for the government or the central bank alone—it is a national effort. The government therefore intends to bring the private sector in as co-hosts.

He said discussions have begun with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), to give the private sector a role in showcasing innovation and creating a strong visitor experience. The government is also opening space for policy suggestions so the meetings reflect voices across sectors.

BoT raises the banner of ‘safe digital finance’

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, said the BoT will advance the concept of “Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance for Financial Wellbeing” to build resilience so the financial system is safe, stable and accessible, alongside safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

He said the work rests on three pillars: pushing ahead to reduce digital fraud threats, strengthening cyber security, and developing readiness across the digital ecosystem to improve financial wellbeing for all groups of people.

He noted that digital fraud has become a global concern because it affects people’s livelihoods and causes economic damage worth around $1.03 trillion per year, with more than two-thirds of losses occurring in Asia.

He added that despite global attention, effective international cooperation, research, and practical approaches to addressing the problem remain limited.

Thailand is therefore discussing with the IMF and the World Bank how to use existing experience and policy lessons to reduce digital fraud, protect consumers and maintain confidence in Thailand’s financial system.

He said the meetings can also serve as a platform to share knowledge so member countries can develop digital financial systems that are robust, safe and inclusive.

In addition, the meetings will create an opportunity for member countries to exchange ideas and policy perspectives and develop a blueprint for tackling the problem. Thailand also plans to use the opportunity to showcase its economy, society and culture as a bridge linking Thailand’s economy with the global economy.

Bangkok ready to support the meetings

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he is proud that Bangkok will host a global-level meeting, and emphasised the city’s readiness—its transport systems, infrastructure, safety, public health, and, importantly, “the power of the people” and Thailand’s warm hospitality, which he said will leave a strong impression on visitors from around the world.

He cited a quote from Davos: if you are not at the negotiating table, you end up on the menu. He said hosting will bring people from around the world and is a major opportunity for Bangkok to shine.

Chadchart said Bangkok wants to be more than the world’s top tourism city. It aims to become a financial hub, as well as a centre for fiscal and economic activity, and a magnet for global talent—an ambition the meetings can help validate.

Finance Ministry: thousands of side meetings

A Finance Ministry source said the ministry previously reported to the cabinet that the meetings Thailand will host will include official ministerial- and central bank governor-level sessions, as well as more than 1,000 other meetings, such as:

Plenary sessions of the World Bank and IMF Boards of Governors

World Bank Development Committee meetings

International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meetings

G20 and G24 finance minister and central bank governor meetings

Various multilateral and bilateral meetings

Thailand has established a national committee to prepare for hosting the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings, which the cabinet approved on 3 December 2024.

The Finance Ministry assesses that hosting will demonstrate Thailand’s capacity and readiness on the international stage, creating opportunities to advance Thailand’s key economic policy agenda to the global community.

The ministry also previously submitted to the cabinet (on 10 October 2023) a budget framework covering fiscal years 2024–2027, including budget envelopes for the Ministry of Public Health and the Royal Thai Police, totalling 2,338 million baht.

Two organisations with complementary roles

After the Second World War, representatives from 44 countries met in Bretton Woods in the United States and established the IMF and the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development: IBRD). Their missions differ but complement each other.

The IMF plays a key role in managing fiscal vulnerabilities, monitoring financial risks, and supporting member countries in adapting to geopolitical uncertainty and the energy transition.

The World Bank focuses on providing loans for long-term infrastructure development, such as electricity systems, water supply, roads and hospitals.

Member countries contribute reserves as a “quota”, which forms the basis for lending capacity and determines voting rights. A key mission is to help countries facing financial crises, such as currency volatility or current-account deficits.

Thailand became a member in 1949. During the 1997 “Tom Yum Kung” crisis, when the baht came under attack and Thailand adopted a floating exchange rate, Thailand received IMF financial assistance of $17 billion under a Stand-By Arrangement to stabilise the economy and restore international financial confidence.

After the 1997 crisis, East Asia—including Thailand—learned lessons and built its own risk-prevention mechanisms. One is the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), a joint reserve pool worth more than $240 billion, designed to respond to crises without relying solely on the IMF.

Another is AMRO (the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office), the region’s surveillance unit, which assesses risks, monitors macroeconomic conditions, and supports decisions on using the CMIM. Both mechanisms reflect ASEAN+3 efforts to strengthen regional financial resilience.