Passengers can report taxi drivers immediately after rejection under new monitoring system

The Transport Ministry is developing a new tool that will allow passengers to report Bangkok taxi drivers immediately after being refused a ride.
The new tool is part of the ministry’s “Digital Taxi Meter” project, which aims to modernise Thailand’s taxi services.
Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich held a press conference on Tuesday to explain that the system would not lead to an immediate fare increase, despite public speculation.
Bangkok taxi drivers have long been criticised for rejecting passengers heading to congested areas or travelling long distances, claiming their shift or fuel is running out.
This practice has driven many commuters to switch to ride-hailing apps such as Grab and Bolt — platforms often seen as more reliable and transparent.
Mallika was joined at the briefing by Panya Chupanich, deputy permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry, and Sorapong Paithoonpong, director-general of the Land Transport Department.
Mallika said the Digital Taxi Meter system would make taxi services more modern, transparent and trustworthy, ensuring that passengers are not taken advantage of.
Real-time driver verification
Each taxi will display a QR code that passengers can scan to verify the driver’s identity and confirm that the driver is authorised to operate the vehicle under the new system.
Instant complaint filing
The same QR code will provide a direct channel for passengers to report drivers immediately after being rejected, improving accountability and response times.
Fare and route monitoring
The new system will include a GPS-enabled meter that tracks the actual distance and compares it with the fare shown. If the fare appears unusually high, the system will alert the Land Transport Department for inspection.
Improving service standards
GPS data will also be used to evaluate taxi drivers’ key performance indicators (KPIs) and behaviour to help raise service quality across the sector.
No fare increase yet
Mallika clarified that taxi fares will not be raised immediately, as the ministry is still studying a fairer fare calculation method for taxis that join the new system.
Open to current drivers
While the new system primarily targets taxis less than four years old, existing drivers may also participate if their vehicles meet safety and cleanliness standards after inspection.
Protecting passengers and boosting confidence
Mallika said the main goal of the new digital monitoring system is to restore passengers’ confidence in Bangkok’s taxi services by making them safer, more convenient and transparent.