Passengers can report taxi drivers immediately after rejection under new monitoring system

Features of the new system

Mallika said the Digital Taxi Meter system would make taxi services more modern, transparent and trustworthy, ensuring that passengers are not taken advantage of.

Real-time driver verification

Each taxi will display a QR code that passengers can scan to verify the driver’s identity and confirm that the driver is authorised to operate the vehicle under the new system.

Instant complaint filing

The same QR code will provide a direct channel for passengers to report drivers immediately after being rejected, improving accountability and response times.

Fare and route monitoring

The new system will include a GPS-enabled meter that tracks the actual distance and compares it with the fare shown. If the fare appears unusually high, the system will alert the Land Transport Department for inspection.

Improving service standards

GPS data will also be used to evaluate taxi drivers’ key performance indicators (KPIs) and behaviour to help raise service quality across the sector.

No fare increase yet

Mallika clarified that taxi fares will not be raised immediately, as the ministry is still studying a fairer fare calculation method for taxis that join the new system.

Open to current drivers

While the new system primarily targets taxis less than four years old, existing drivers may also participate if their vehicles meet safety and cleanliness standards after inspection.

Protecting passengers and boosting confidence

Mallika said the main goal of the new digital monitoring system is to restore passengers’ confidence in Bangkok’s taxi services by making them safer, more convenient and transparent.