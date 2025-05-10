9 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar, northern Thailand 

Nine mild earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.1, were recorded in Myanmar as well as in northern Thailand from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of the quakes occurred in Thailand.
The first quake struck at 7:33 p.m. of Friday in San Sali Subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao District, Chiang Rai Province, with a magnitude of 1.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.384° North and longitude 99.507° East.
The second quake occurred at 9:50 p.m. of Friday in Pong Sa Subdistrict, Muang District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 3 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 19.246° North and longitude 98.462° East.
As of the time of reporting, there have been no reports of property damage in Thailand, the department said.
The department urged residents to stay informed through official government announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.
