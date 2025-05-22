No treasures found yet in search for buried Buddha statues in Bokeo

However, no Buddha statues or other historical artefacts have been found.
Excavations at this third site in the area began on May 11, following a survey planned by the Aqua Company, which provided a grant for the project in March.
A dam has been built to block the water and enable excavation at two locations, but all efforts have been in vain.
Apart from the remains of old bricks and pieces of metal in areas designated using set coordinates, nothing of archaeological interest has been unearthed, but the search will continue for as long as weather conditions allow, in the hope that items of value will be discovered.
The operation is being carried out by a team from Yaitonpheung village.
If any Buddha images or other antiquities are found, the team will inform the relevant groups in various villages and request their assistance.
The excavations are not only a search for historical treasures but also a continued effort to preserve and understand the cultural heritage of Bokeo province.
Last year, several ancient Buddha statues were unearthed along the Mekong River shoreline in the Tonpheung district.
They are believed by some to be remnants of a 14th-16th century temple, although the true historical context of these artefacts remains shrouded in mystery, awaiting further investigation.
The artefacts were taken to Thongthip Phatthanaram temple in Yaitonpheung village for safekeeping.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network