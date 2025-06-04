Laos eases restrictions on livestock imports from Thailand after anthrax situation stabilizes

According to a letter issued by Laos’ Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on May 30, this decision came after the anthrax situation in Don Tan District, Mukdahan Province, Thailand, was brought under control.

On Wednesday, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat further explained that Lao authorities have approved the importation of cattle, buffalo, horses, pigs, sheep, and goats from Thailand, particularly in the provinces that share borders with Thailand.