Laos eases restrictions on livestock imports from Thailand after anthrax situation stabilizes

According to a letter issued by Laos’ Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on May 30, this decision came after the anthrax situation in Don Tan District, Mukdahan Province, Thailand, was brought under control.
On Wednesday, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat further explained that Lao authorities have approved the importation of cattle, buffalo, horses, pigs, sheep, and goats from Thailand, particularly in the provinces that share borders with Thailand.
“However, the imported livestock and products must come from disease-free areas and must be vaccinated against anthrax at least 20 days before import,” she said. “Imports of livestock and livestock products originating from Mukdahan Province or passing through Mukdahan will still be restricted for an additional 30 days. During this period, animals must undergo at least 21 days of quarantine before entering Laos. Additionally, if transported through Laos to a third country, no changes in vehicles or stops will be allowed in Laos.”
Narumon added that this measure reflects Laos’ cooperation and trust in Thailand’s disease control system. Thailand will continue to strictly monitor and control animal diseases to maintain animal health standards and ensure that international livestock trade remains safe and sustainable.