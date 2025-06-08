Cambodia withdraws troops from disputed border area, Thai army confirms

After weeks of heightened tension, Cambodia has agreed to withdraw its troops from the disputed border area with Thailand following negotiations with the Royal Thai Army (RTA).
RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree confirmed that Lieutenant General Srey Doek, Deputy Commander of the Cambodian Army and Commander of the 3rd Intervention Brigade, invited Major General Sompop Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, for a meeting over the contentious border issue at 10am on Sunday.
Winthai said both sides agreed that Cambodian troops will withdraw from the Chong Bok area and return to positions agreed upon in 2024.
The Cambodian soldiers will move specifically to the Tri Muk Pavilion, located roughly 150-200 metres from the disputed zone, where they had previously been stationed, he added.
Cambodia also agreed to fill in trenches that, according to Thai authorities, encroached 200 metres into Thai territory. The move is intended “to reduce tension and create an atmosphere of cooperation,” said Winthai.
He added that both parties have agreed to use the local border committee mechanism to manage the area sustainably, with weekly meetings planned to maintain dialogue.
The move comes despite earlier comments from top Cambodian leaders, including Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, who had insisted their troops would not withdraw from the contested area, which they claim as Cambodian territory.
The disputed land lies in the tri-border area of Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, commonly referred to as the Emerald Triangle, or Mom Bei in Khmer, and became a flashpoint on 28 May when a clash reportedly resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. Thai authorities have said the incident was accidental.
Thailand on Saturday warned that Cambodia’s refusal to pull out troops could escalate the situation, citing a 2000 Memorandum of Understanding, which includes a key clause prohibiting either side from altering the terrain along the border.
Rejecting Thailand’s call to use the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) mechanism, Hun Sen has said Cambodia will instead seek jurisdiction from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the dispute.
He said that Phnom Penh would bring the issue, along with other contentious areas along the Thai-Cambodian border, including MoMom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple, before the ICJ.
Thailand, meanwhile, has rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction.
Both ASEAN nations are expected to meet on Friday under the JBC framework, though the exact agenda remains unclear.