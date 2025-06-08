Cambodia withdraws troops from disputed border area, Thai army confirms

After weeks of heightened tension, Cambodia has agreed to withdraw its troops from the disputed border area with Thailand following negotiations with the Royal Thai Army (RTA).

RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree confirmed that Lieutenant General Srey Doek, Deputy Commander of the Cambodian Army and Commander of the 3rd Intervention Brigade, invited Major General Sompop Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, for a meeting over the contentious border issue at 10am on Sunday.

Winthai said both sides agreed that Cambodian troops will withdraw from the Chong Bok area and return to positions agreed upon in 2024.

The Cambodian soldiers will move specifically to the Tri Muk Pavilion, located roughly 150-200 metres from the disputed zone, where they had previously been stationed, he added.

Cambodia also agreed to fill in trenches that, according to Thai authorities, encroached 200 metres into Thai territory. The move is intended “to reduce tension and create an atmosphere of cooperation,” said Winthai.