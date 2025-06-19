Boonsin receives public support as donations pour in for border soldiers

Boonsin thanked all those involved for their kind donations and support, acknowledging that the items would be swiftly distributed to soldiers stationed at the border. He expressed his appreciation on behalf of all soldiers, from officers to enlisted personnel and volunteer soldiers, reaffirming the army’s commitment to its duties.

"The Second Army Region will continue to fulfil its responsibilities as usual, regardless of the country’s political situation," Boonsin stated. "Our focus remains on national security, and we will continue to protect the country’s borders in any way necessary. Trust that we stand firm on Thailand's territorial lines, while the government handles political matters."

He also thanked the youth who visited and urged them to become the backbone of the nation, filled with determination and self-confidence in their future roles to care for the country.

"When the time comes, we must stand united, with no divisions, only one colour—the colour of our national flag. The youth will grow up to be the core strength of the nation, and witnessing events like this should serve as a valuable lesson. Teachers, the private sector, and the youth—together, all five groups here today share responsibility for the nation. Anyone who has something to contribute is always welcome."