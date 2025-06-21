Chadchart ends Denmark visit with focus on public spaces, AI, sustainability

He also explored best practices in urban planning and design for livable cities of the future.

Accompanying him in Copenhagen from June 16–19 were Torsak Chotimongkol, Chairman of the Advisors to the Governor of Bangkok; Deputy Governors Wisanu Subsompon and Sanon Wangsrangboon; Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Adviser to the Governor; Kunanop Lertpraiwan, Assistant Secretary to the Governor; and other relevant officials.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) delegation engaged in discussions with both public and private sector representatives in Denmark, focusing on circular economy models and sustainable urban development.