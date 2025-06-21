Chadchart ends Denmark visit with focus on public spaces, AI, sustainability

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

(June 18, 2025) – On the final day of his official visit to Denmark, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt exchanged ideas on developing public activity spaces and incorporating platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve city management. 

He also explored best practices in urban planning and design for livable cities of the future.

Accompanying him in Copenhagen from June 16–19 were Torsak Chotimongkol, Chairman of the Advisors to the Governor of Bangkok; Deputy Governors Wisanu Subsompon and Sanon Wangsrangboon; Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Adviser to the Governor; Kunanop Lertpraiwan, Assistant Secretary to the Governor; and other relevant officials.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) delegation engaged in discussions with both public and private sector representatives in Denmark, focusing on circular economy models and sustainable urban development.

On Wednesday, Bangkok Governor and his delegation met with representatives from Novo Nordisk, Gladsaxe Municipality, and C40 to discuss the development of community spaces that promote social interaction and active lifestyles.

Key ideas presented included the creation of recreational infrastructure to encourage physical activity, such as installing lighting for public safety, building dedicated cycling bridges, and developing multi-use recreational spaces that address broader urban issues. 

The delegation visited Spor 10, part of the City for Better Health project, which transformed an old railway station into a vibrant indoor and outdoor community fitness hub. Facilities include a basketball court, outdoor gym equipment, and an extreme sports area.

The Spor 10 initiative was made possible through collaboration between the public and private sectors, civil society, and international organisations. 

Governor Chadchart also presented Bangkok’s efforts to promote active lifestyles and creative use of urban space, highlighting initiatives such as the renovation of Benjakitti Park into an indoor exercise venue, the “15-minute park” policy, street beautification projects, and local community fitness promotion.

Later, the BMA delegation held discussions with cBrain, a Danish tech company specialising in public sector digital transformation. cBrain introduced the F2 platform, designed to consolidate government operations into a single digital system. 

The platform mimics traditional workflows while integrating AI assistants to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

cBrain stressed that a deep understanding of public sector operations is key to designing effective digital governance systems. 

The company is also developing environmental software and is currently partnering with a Thai public agency responsible for natural resources and the environment to create a producer registry and a pilot database for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives.

As the final engagement of their visit, BMA delegation held discussions with representatives from Cobe Architect, a leading Danish urban design and architecture firm, on strategies for creating livable cities of the future.

Cobe Architect representatives outlined five core principles for designing future-ready urban environments:

  • Engaging all stakeholders including clients, landowners, government agencies, local communities, experts, and consultants in the design process.
     
  • Ensuring cities can adapt to future changes.
     
  • Applying data-driven insights to guide planning and design.
     
  • Developing designs tailored to the unique characteristics of each city.
     
  • Prioritising community benefit in every project.
     

Cobe Architect representatives presented their Nordhavn redevelopment project in Copenhagen as a case study. Formerly a port area, Nordhavn has been transformed into a vibrant residential district, guided by six design principles:

  • Creating small, liveable zones resembling islands.
     
  • Preserving the area’s maritime and cultural identity.
     
  • Designing the cityscape in harmony with its waterfront.
     
  • Prioritising sustainability through green spaces and infrastructure.
     
  • Establishing car-free connections across the district within a five-minute walking radius.
     
  • Implementing smart infrastructure to support city connectivity and management.

