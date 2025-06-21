Chadchart ends Denmark visit with focus on public spaces, AI, sustainability

He also explored best practices in urban planning and design for livable cities of the future.
Accompanying him in Copenhagen from June 16–19 were Torsak Chotimongkol, Chairman of the Advisors to the Governor of Bangkok; Deputy Governors Wisanu Subsompon and Sanon Wangsrangboon; Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Adviser to the Governor; Kunanop Lertpraiwan, Assistant Secretary to the Governor; and other relevant officials.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) delegation engaged in discussions with both public and private sector representatives in Denmark, focusing on circular economy models and sustainable urban development.
On Wednesday, Bangkok Governor and his delegation met with representatives from Novo Nordisk, Gladsaxe Municipality, and C40 to discuss the development of community spaces that promote social interaction and active lifestyles.
Key ideas presented included the creation of recreational infrastructure to encourage physical activity, such as installing lighting for public safety, building dedicated cycling bridges, and developing multi-use recreational spaces that address broader urban issues.
The delegation visited Spor 10, part of the City for Better Health project, which transformed an old railway station into a vibrant indoor and outdoor community fitness hub. Facilities include a basketball court, outdoor gym equipment, and an extreme sports area.
The Spor 10 initiative was made possible through collaboration between the public and private sectors, civil society, and international organisations.
Governor Chadchart also presented Bangkok’s efforts to promote active lifestyles and creative use of urban space, highlighting initiatives such as the renovation of Benjakitti Park into an indoor exercise venue, the “15-minute park” policy, street beautification projects, and local community fitness promotion.
Later, the BMA delegation held discussions with cBrain, a Danish tech company specialising in public sector digital transformation. cBrain introduced the F2 platform, designed to consolidate government operations into a single digital system.
The platform mimics traditional workflows while integrating AI assistants to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
cBrain stressed that a deep understanding of public sector operations is key to designing effective digital governance systems.
The company is also developing environmental software and is currently partnering with a Thai public agency responsible for natural resources and the environment to create a producer registry and a pilot database for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives.
As the final engagement of their visit, BMA delegation held discussions with representatives from Cobe Architect, a leading Danish urban design and architecture firm, on strategies for creating livable cities of the future.
Cobe Architect representatives outlined five core principles for designing future-ready urban environments:
Cobe Architect representatives presented their Nordhavn redevelopment project in Copenhagen as a case study. Formerly a port area, Nordhavn has been transformed into a vibrant residential district, guided by six design principles:
