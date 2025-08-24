Examining inequality through land ownership: top 1% holds 16% of land

In economics, land is considered one of the fundamental factors of capital that labourers use in production. Access to land directly affects livelihoods and wellbeing. Without it, workers face higher costs of living and production, such as renting farmland, which increases expenses.

Land ownership also reflects broader economic inequality in society. Recently, the NESDC organised a consultation meeting on its study of land ownership inequality and the government’s role in reducing it.

The event gathered experts, academics, civil society groups and state agencies including the Department of Lands, Treasury Department, Office of the National Land Policy Board (ONLB), and Land Bank Administration Institute (LABAI).

Worawan Plikhamin, Deputy Secretary-General of the NESDC, opened the meeting, stressing that unequal land ownership is a structural problem that significantly affects the economy and society. It creates barriers to fair access to resources and hampers the country’s progress towards sustainable development.

The social data and indicator development division presented its findings, focusing on titled land, Nor Sor 3 Kor and Nor Sor 3 documents, held by both individuals and juristic persons. These titles account for roughly one-third of Thailand’s total land area.