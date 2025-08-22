Thailand\'s \'Land Bridge\' Project Gets Green Light to Transform Global Trade

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has given the go-ahead for a landmark "Land Bridge" project, a critical infrastructure initiative connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

The project is expected to create a new economic corridor with massive financial benefits, leading to a planned public bidding process in 2026.

According to a comprehensive study by the OTP, the project's Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) is a high 17.38%, a figure that "reflects the potential for long-term economic growth," said Panya Chupanich, the OTP's director.

This return is based on the ports and their connecting infrastructure alone.

The Land Bridge will consist of two deep-sea ports—one in Laem Riow, Chumphon, and another in Laem Ao Ang, Ranong—connected by an 89.35-kilometre modern transport network.

The network will feature a six-lane motorway and both standard-gauge and meter-gauge railways.

The ports will operate using cutting-edge "smart port" technology, including automated container handling, and adhere to "green port" principles for environmental sustainability.

