Land bridge project gets the nod from Parliament despite concerns

The four-hour House debate concluded with 269 lawmakers voting in favour and 147 opposing the mega-project, citing the report conducted by a special House committee chaired by Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chaiyarun.

The study concluded that the purpose of the land bridge project was to develop logistics infrastructure along the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC). Connecting deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces will attract investment to industries in the region, the study says.

Providing the SEC with a logistics backbone through the landbridge would facilitate southern agricultural exports.

Commodities like fruits, palm or rubber are commonly grown in the Southern region and are among Thailand's top exports to major trade partners like China or the EU.