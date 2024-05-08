Thai Home Economics Association defends Bank of Thailand independence

Nipon Poapongsakorn, THEA chairman and a distinguished fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said the THEA was gathering signatures of economists to back its official statement to be issued soon to defend the BOT’s independence from the government’s interference in the central bank’s monetary policies.

Nipon said the THEA’s statement would cite two main reasons the central bank had to be free from government influence.

First of all, Nipon said, the central bank must prevent its monetary measures from being abused to support short-term political measures, which could cause severe damage to economic stability in the long run.

Second, Nipon pointed out, the BOT could only achieve its inflation targets if the public, financial markets, capital markets, and exchange markets have confidence in the central bank, and that it would be determined not to allow interference for political gains.