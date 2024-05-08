Govt Savings Bank forgives another 90,000 small loans

This round brings the total number of loans forgiven over the past three months to 720,000.

Withai Rattanakorn, the bank’s director, said that as per a Cabinet resolution on December 19, 2023, all loans that have reached NPL status will be absolved and the debtors’ credit history cleared to keep them eligible for future loans.

These loans were taken under a scheme launched in 2020 to help self-employed workers.