Thailand tackles electric vehicle disposal amid market boom

The Thailand Automotive Institute has embarked on this mission by signing a memorandum of understanding with Better World Green Plc to develop methods of EV disposal that meet international standards and Thai laws.

“The MOU will promote cooperation in academic research and development, as well as knowledge exchange and transfer, to find ways to efficiently dispose of EVs, especially their batteries which can pose an environmental threat,” said association president Kriengsak Wongpromrat.

Working with Better World Green, an expert in industrial waste disposal and recycling, the association aims to develop ways of recycling EV’s energy storage system and metal, plastic and rubber parts for other industrial uses.

Nattaphan Leungwiriya, Better World Green’s deputy managing director, said the company will use its expertise in one-stop industrial waste management to design EV disposal methods that focus on minimising environmental impacts.

“EVs are highly popular in Thailand, with a market share that’s expanding every year,” she said. “Therefore, we need suitable plans and practices to handle the increasing number of ELV and degraded batteries in the future, while mitigating impacts to environment and communities.”

The government aims to make Thailand a regional EV manufacturing hub with its “30@30” target that aims for zero-emission vehicles to comprise 30% of total automobile production by 2030.

This would result in 725,000 electric cars and 675,000 electric motorcycles rolling off production lines annually.