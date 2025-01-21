PM arrives in Davos, meets business leaders to boost investment in Thailand

Prime Minister met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, UAE, at 9am (local time) at DP World House in Davos, Switzerland.

This meeting follows discussions initiated by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last year. The Thai Prime Minister expressed appreciation for DP World's recognition of Thailand's potential and its readiness for substantial economic growth, given its advantageous geographical location and strategic positioning.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Landbridge project, double-track railway development, and high-speed rail initiatives, aiming to position Thailand as the logistics hub of the region.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed the company’s support for Thailand in developing the Lat Krabang Inland Container Depot (ICD) into a regional multi-modal logistics hub for cross-border trade between China, Indochina, Malaysia, and Singapore via railway networks. He also highlighted the Laem Chabang Port’s Terminal B project, which aims to enhance the port's capacity to handle large vessels and containers, strengthening both domestic and global logistics capabilities.

Additionally, DP World is committed to exploring investment in the Land Bridge project to position Thailand as a transportation hub for the ASEAN region, connecting to the Indian Ocean and BIMSTEC countries.