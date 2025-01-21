PM arrives in Davos, meets business leaders to boost investment in Thailand

Prime Minister met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, UAE, at 9am (local time) at DP World House in Davos, Switzerland.
This meeting follows discussions initiated by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last year. The Thai Prime Minister expressed appreciation for DP World's recognition of Thailand's potential and its readiness for substantial economic growth, given its advantageous geographical location and strategic positioning.
The Prime Minister highlighted the government's ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Landbridge project, double-track railway development, and high-speed rail initiatives, aiming to position Thailand as the logistics hub of the region.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed the company’s support for Thailand in developing the Lat Krabang Inland Container Depot (ICD) into a regional multi-modal logistics hub for cross-border trade between China, Indochina, Malaysia, and Singapore via railway networks. He also highlighted the Laem Chabang Port’s Terminal B project, which aims to enhance the port's capacity to handle large vessels and containers, strengthening both domestic and global logistics capabilities.
Additionally, DP World is committed to exploring investment in the Land Bridge project to position Thailand as a transportation hub for the ASEAN region, connecting to the Indian Ocean and BIMSTEC countries.
At 10am, at the Congress Centre, Prime Minister Paetongtarn met with Remy Ejel, Chief Executive Officer of Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa at Nestlé.
The Prime Minister praised Nestlé and urged the company to support Thai farmers, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting and developing modern agriculture and smart farmers. The government’s goal is to advance sustainable agriculture practices.
Additionally, Paetongtarn emphasized the importance of improving the ease of doing business to facilitate private sector investment in Thailand. She also mentioned Thailand’s efforts to expand global trade partnerships, including the upcoming signing of the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will create opportunities for both Thai and foreign businesses investing in the country.
Both parties also discussed ways to promote investment in Thailand. Nestlé reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in the country, particularly in fostering sustainable growth in the Thai coffee industry. Between 2018 and 2024, Nestlé has invested over 22.8 billion baht in Thailand to expand production lines for coffee products, UHT beverages, and pet food. In 2025 and beyond, the company plans further investments, particularly in Nescafé production facilities.
Nestlé also pledged to support Thai farmers by expanding coffee cultivation, a high-demand and lucrative crop, and providing ongoing training in coffee farming. The company will continue purchasing coffee beans from Thai farmers at fair prices, maintaining its support for them over the past 40 years.
At 11am, at the Schatzalp Room, 1st Floor, Grischa DAS Hotel, Prime Minister met with James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola.
The Prime Minister praised Coca-Cola for its long-standing operations in Thailand, contributing to job creation and the country's economic growth. She also commended the company's commitment to sustainable development, particularly its efforts in packaging recycling and water resource management to promote sustainable resource utilization.
Quincey stated that the meeting was an opportunity to strengthen and continue the collaboration between Coca-Cola and Thailand. He reaffirmed the company’s confidence in Thailand’s economic potential and its readiness to be a partner, especially in enhancing skills and improving the quality of life for Thai farmers.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the continuity of government policies aimed at economic development, promoting trade and foreign investment, particularly in strengthening supply chains and advancing the green economy. She also expressed her personal commitment to supporting educational scholarships to create opportunities for Thai youth, enhance skills, and develop a quality workforce for the future. Additionally, she emphasized facilitating business operations in Thailand.
The two parties also discussed progress on key collaborations, particularly the implementation of Thailand’s Sustainable Packaging Management Act. The Prime Minister praised Coca-Cola's significant role in supporting the legislation and noted the potential for further collaboration, especially in areas such as water security and promoting soft power. Coca-Cola's expertise and willingness to share experiences and best practices in these areas were highly valued by the Thai government.