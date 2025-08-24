Sa Kaeo governor apologises over Nong Chan land dispute

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat on Saturday (August 23) issued a public apology after his earlier remarks about disputed land in Nong Chan village, Khok Sung district, sparked controversy.

Parinya had previously claimed that the disputed land was a forest area without land ownership documents, sparking criticism from residents.

“I sincerely apologise to all citizens for the misunderstanding regarding the land at Nong Chan village, Khok Sung district. I reaffirm that this area is within the Kingdom of Thailand,” Parinya said.

He clarified that Thai residents holding Sor Kor 1 (pre-emptive land use certificates), Nor Sor 2 (land reservations), and Nor Sor 3 (land utilisation certificates) in Nong Chan and the vicinity of boundary markers 45–49 are eligible to apply for formal title deeds.