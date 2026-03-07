Oil surges toward $100 as Iran war disrupts supply

Crude oil prices surged towards $100 per barrel as the escalating conflict involving Iran triggered major disruptions to global fuel supplies.

CNBC reported that US crude prices on Friday (March 6, 2026) recorded their biggest weekly gain in the history of the futures market, as intensifying conflict in the Middle East caused significant turmoil in global energy supply.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped 12.21%, or $9.89, to close at $90.90 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 8.52%, or $7.28, to settle at $92.69 per barrel.

US crude prices surged 35.63% over the week — the largest weekly gain in the history of futures trading since 1983. Brent crude rose around 28%, marking its biggest weekly increase since April 2020.

US President Donald Trump called on Iran to surrender unconditionally on Friday, raising fears of a prolonged war that could severely damage global oil and gas markets. The conflict has already brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy transport routes — close to a halt.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi told the Financial Times on Friday that oil prices could surge to as high as $150 per barrel in the coming weeks if tankers are unable to pass through the strait.

Al-Kaabi warned that such a scenario could “collapse the global economy”.

“We expect everyone who has not yet declared force majeure to do so in the coming days if this situation continues,” Al-Kaabi told the Financial Times. “All exporters in the Gulf region will have to declare force majeure. If they do not, they will ultimately face legal liability, and that is their choice.”