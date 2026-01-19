Transport Ministry considers bundling travel insurance into train fares

Caretaker Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that the ministry is studying the possibility of bundling travel insurance into train ticket fares, so passengers have clear entitlement to compensation if an accident occurs.
He added that he has also ordered officials to consider issuing a new directive requiring rail operators to purchase mandatory passenger insurance. The measure is expected to take effect in time for travel during the Songkran festival in April.
Phiphat issued the instruction following a fatal accident in Nakhon Ratchasima on January 14, when metal rails forming the base of a launcher crane used in construction of a section of the Thai–Chinese high-speed railway fell onto a passenger express train travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani.
Phiphat said that, as of Monday, 161 people were involved in the incident. Thirty people were killed and 69 were injured. Of those killed, 29 were passengers and one was a worker. Among the injured, 54 have been discharged, while 15 remain in hospital.
Phiphat said that while the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the ministry wants victims and their families to receive compensation as quickly as possible.
He was speaking after chairing a meeting on accelerating compensation payments. He said the meeting agreed to fast-track payouts and instructed the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) and Dhipaya Insurance to expedite compensation for those killed under the Contractors’ All Risks (CAR) insurance policy.
Phiphat said each fatality will receive 1 million baht immediately, and the OIC has been asked to reduce documentary requirements for families as much as possible to speed up processing.
Phiphat said the initial death compensation package has been confirmed at no less than 1,510,000 baht per person, comprising:
He added that families may also be eligible for additional support from relevant agencies, including compensation under the Victim Compensation Act, the Criminal Case Victim Assistance Fund, the Disaster Relief Fund, and social security benefits, with details still being reviewed.
Injured victims under royal patronage; medical costs covered
Phiphat said all injured victims are under royal patronage and are receiving full medical treatment. He added that medical expenses are covered under the insurance policy, which provides total coverage of more than 583 million baht, and is sufficient to cover all costs.