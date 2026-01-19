Transport Ministry considers bundling travel insurance into train fares

Caretaker Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that the ministry is studying the possibility of bundling travel insurance into train ticket fares, so passengers have clear entitlement to compensation if an accident occurs.

He added that he has also ordered officials to consider issuing a new directive requiring rail operators to purchase mandatory passenger insurance. The measure is expected to take effect in time for travel during the Songkran festival in April.

Move follows Nakhon Ratchasima rail accident on January 14

Phiphat issued the instruction following a fatal accident in Nakhon Ratchasima on January 14, when metal rails forming the base of a launcher crane used in construction of a section of the Thai–Chinese high-speed railway fell onto a passenger express train travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani.