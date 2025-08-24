Study plans for Samui and Pattaya cruise terminals sent back for review

The Marine Department is pressing forward with plans to develop cruise terminals capable of accommodating large vessels, particularly in Ko Samui, Surat Thani, and Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The projects are seen as key to elevating Thailand into a regional hub for marine tourism.

Kritphet Chaichuai, Director-General of the Marine Department, said the Ko Samui Cruise Terminal project is currently under review.

The Public–Private Partnership Policy Committee (PPP Committee) has instructed the department to resubmit an Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) report, causing the project timeline to be extended.

In line with this directive, the department has requested a 2026 budget allocation of around 5 million baht to hire a consulting firm to prepare the EHIA, which is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Once the report is ready, the project will be submitted to the PPP Committee, the Transport Ministry and the Cabinet for approval between late 2027 and early 2028.

If approved, the department expects to launch the bidding process under a 30-year public–private partnership (PPP) concession by 2029, select a winning bidder, and commence construction.

The terminal would take about three years to build, with operations targeted to begin around 2032.