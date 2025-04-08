Death toll rises to 20 as three more bodies recovered from collapsed building in Bangkok

Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, bringing the death toll to 20, a rescue official confirmed on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, 77 individuals remain missing.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The three latest bodies were found in Zones B and C after officials cleared debris and descended into a 4-meter deep hole, the official said.
The victims’ bodies will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for identification procedures, he added.
Rescue operations continue as efforts to locate the 77 missing workers remain underway.