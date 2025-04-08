Death toll rises to 20 as three more bodies recovered from collapsed building in Bangkok

Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, bringing the death toll to 20, a rescue official confirmed on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 77 individuals remain missing.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.