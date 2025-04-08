Global markets are in meltdown

No corner of the world has been left unscathed by selling, with moves of a magnitude last seen during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

Here's how the selloff looks.

WALL STREET MELTDOWN

The S&P 500 stock index fell over 10% in the last two trading sessions of last week, its worst performance since the end of the Second World War and rivaled by the 1987 stock market rout, the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 Covid shock. The benchmark whipsawed on Monday, falling as much as 4.8% before bouncing as much as 4%. It was last down 1.33% as of 1700 GMT.

Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at Carmignac, said he expected US stocks to keep falling and the cost of borrowing for companies to keep rising. The hit to US household wealth from the severe stock-market losses would impact consumer spending and economic growth.

US households are heavily invested in equities, and their combined wealth hit a record high at the end of 2024 after two years of dazzling stock market gains.

"There’s been a kind of toxic wedding between US economic growth and US equity markets because (cash) savings rates were so low."