K9 team bids farewell to families of collapsed building’s victims

Members of the K9 USAR THAILAND rescue team on Monday bid farewell to the families of the victims of the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, after participating in the search and rescue mission for 10 days.

The under-construction 30-story State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.

After working for 10 days straight, team members and dogs will take a short break before embarking on the next mission, said Alongkot Chukaew, deputy director of K9 USAR THAILAND.

He brought three rescue dogs—Nuan, Sahara, and Benny—to visit the victims’ families at the emergency shelter on Monday and to offer moral support, another important mission of the K9 unit.