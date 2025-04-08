K9 team bids farewell to families of collapsed building’s victims

Members of the K9 USAR THAILAND rescue team on Monday bid farewell to the families of the victims of the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, after participating in the search and rescue mission for 10 days.
The under-construction 30-story State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.
After working for 10 days straight, team members and dogs will take a short break before embarking on the next mission, said Alongkot Chukaew, deputy director of K9 USAR THAILAND.
He brought three rescue dogs—Nuan, Sahara, and Benny—to visit the victims’ families at the emergency shelter on Monday and to offer moral support, another important mission of the K9 unit.
Family members of the victims hugged and thanked the three dogs and K9 team members for their hard work and commitment in searching for trapped workers over the past several days. The atmosphere was filled with both joy and tears.
Fan clubs and dog lovers also showed up at the shelter to take photos with the rescue dogs and wish them good luck on their next mission. Some also brought gifts and toys for the canines.
“Meeting a superhero like Sahara today made my heart swell, and I feel even more love for the dog than I already did,” said Natcha Muannara, a family member of a victim.
“I really admire the dedication they show when given a task—they put their heart into it with full commitment.”
As of Tuesday morning, the death toll from the incident has risen to 20, with 77 people still missing.