Thailand to host Women’s Volleyball World Championship next year

Government deputy spokesperson Karom Ponpornklang said the proposal from the Tourism and Sports Ministry came after the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA)’s pitch during the 39th International Volleyball Federation meeting in Porto, Portugal from November 15-17.
TVA will confirm Thailand’s readiness to host the competition to the International Volleyball Federation by Friday (December 6), he said, adding that the drawing of lots ceremony will take place by December 15.
Karom noted that this proposal aligned with the Cabinet’s tourism stimulus policy by promoting a new tourism industry, increasing man-made attractions, hosting world-class events in Thailand and attracting foreign visitors to the country.
He revealed that the competition would be hosted from August 22-September 7 in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok.
The competition will feature 32 teams: Thailand, Serbia, China, Japan, Vietnam, Turkie, Netherlands, Italy, Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, the US, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, Western Ukraine, France, Bulgaria, Cuba, Sweden, Mexico, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Hellenic Republic (Greece).
Karom expects the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship to promote Thailand's tourist attractions and culture globally, as well as boost confidence among foreign travellers and investors in the country.
The competition is expected to draw 1.3 million visitors to Thailand, generating 8.43 billion baht in revenue for the country, he added.