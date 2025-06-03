Thai volleyball captain Pornpun previews VNL 2025, hails Poland as a key test

Pornpun Guedpard, the veteran athlete and captain of the Thai women's national volleyball team, was selected as Thailand’s representative at the press conference ahead of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The first round of the tournament will be held from June 4-8 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.

At the press conference, one athlete from each country took the stage, surrounded by media representatives from around the world. The head coach of the Chinese national team, the host of the first round, also spoke at the opening, setting the tone for the intense international competition ahead.

Pornpun discussed the opening match between Thailand and Poland on June 4, saying:

“We play against Poland often every year, and we always try to give our best performance. Poland is one of the top teams in the world, and we always gain valuable experience when we face them.

What we learn from these encounters is not only about technical skills but also mental strength. Sometimes we perform well, and other times we make mistakes, but we learn from each match against Poland.”