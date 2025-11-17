Thai navy chief orders emergency installation of water-propulsion boats in critical flood zones

The task unit has coordinated with the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) to map and plan installation points across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, covering 10 key sites. The Naval Dockyard Department has deployed survey teams and installed 58 water-propulsion boats to help flush inner-city floodwater toward the sea.

On November 12, the first unit arrived at Wat Sutthawat, where six water-propulsion boats were immediately activated to push water from Khlong Chaiyanuchit toward the Gulf of Thailand. A total of 13 personnel are operating around the clock, with drainage expected to increase by 20–30%.

The Royal Thai Navy’s water-propulsion boat initiative follows the royal guidance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, who introduced the concept in 1995 as a nationwide flood-mitigation solution. The system has since been adapted by the Royal Irrigation Department and further developed by the Navy during the major floods of 2011. Water-propulsion boats help accelerate outflow to the sea and wash away sediment in narrow waterways, improving flow in low-lying basins, ponds and bottleneck areas.