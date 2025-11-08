Royal Thai Navy on full alert to assist public as Storm Kalmaegi approaches

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, announced that the Navy has placed all disaster relief forces on full alert to assist residents potentially affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi, as warned by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).
The storm, which has weakened to a tropical system, is forecast to move across Thailand between 7 and 9 November 2025, bringing widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy rain over the Northeast, Central, and Northern regions. Winds over the seas will strengthen, with waves reaching 2-3 metres in height.
The Navy has instructed its regional disaster relief centres to prepare personnel, vehicles, and equipment to provide immediate assistance. Coordination with local authorities is ongoing to monitor at-risk areas and respond swiftly to emergencies. Officers are also surveying flood-prone and repeatedly affected zones to conduct proactive prevention efforts, including helping residents move belongings to higher ground to minimise potential damage.
In addition to ground forces, the Navy has mobilised disaster relief vessels to assist those impacted at sea and deployed water-pushing task units to accelerate drainage in flood-stricken provinces. These vessels are expected to be ready for deployment within 2–3 days after receiving requests from provincial authorities.
The Navy urged people in low-lying, riverside, and coastal areas—especially those previously affected by floods—to stay informed of weather updates from the TMD and official agencies. Residents are advised to move valuables to higher ground and stay alert for changing conditions.
The Royal Thai Navy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the public throughout the storm period. For urgent assistance, citizens can contact the Naval Disaster Relief Centre hotline at 1696, available 24 hours a day.