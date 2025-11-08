Royal Thai Navy on full alert to assist public as Storm Kalmaegi approaches

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, announced that the Navy has placed all disaster relief forces on full alert to assist residents potentially affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi, as warned by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The storm, which has weakened to a tropical system, is forecast to move across Thailand between 7 and 9 November 2025, bringing widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy rain over the Northeast, Central, and Northern regions. Winds over the seas will strengthen, with waves reaching 2-3 metres in height.

The Navy has instructed its regional disaster relief centres to prepare personnel, vehicles, and equipment to provide immediate assistance. Coordination with local authorities is ongoing to monitor at-risk areas and respond swiftly to emergencies. Officers are also surveying flood-prone and repeatedly affected zones to conduct proactive prevention efforts, including helping residents move belongings to higher ground to minimise potential damage.