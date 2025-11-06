Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll hits 114 in Philippines; storm rebuilds strength as it heads to Vietnam

NEW STORM DEVELOPING

Even as Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, exited the Philippine monitoring zone, weather forecasters were tracking a brewing storm east of Mindanao that could strengthen into a typhoon, raising concerns for potential impacts early next week.

The devastation from Kalmaegi, the 20th storm to hit the Philippines this year, comes just over a month after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, killing dozens and displacing thousands.

As Kalmaegi moved over the South China Sea ahead of its landfall in Vietnam, it was regaining strength. It is forecast to impact several central provinces, including key coffee-growing areas, where the harvest season is currently underway.

Authorities were mobilising thousands of soldiers to assist with potential evacuations, rescue operations, and recovery efforts.

In the city of Chalastra in northern Greece, a cooperative is rebranding cheap, broken rice into 'Wedding Rice' in hopes of reducing waste.

Vietnam's aviation authorities said operations at eight airports, including the international airport in Da Nang, are likely to be affected. Airlines and local authorities have been urged to closely monitor the storm's progress to ensure passenger safety.

Reuters