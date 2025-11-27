DDPM says 2.95 million people affected by floods in 9 southern provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday updated the number of people affected by massive flooding in nine southern provinces to 2.95 million, from 1.07 million families. The official death toll stands at 25.
The official death toll from the DDPM is lower than that announced by the Flood Crisis Operations Centre, which based its figures on reports from the Public Health Ministry. The centre reported a death toll of 33 on Wednesday.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat reported that as of 6 am on Thursday, the floods had affected 2,953,206 people from 1,078,617 families across 5,243 villages in 708 tambon of 105 districts in the nine provinces.
Teerapat mentioned that the floodwaters had begun to subside in Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Surat Thani.
Surat Thani: Ongoing flooding in 7 districts: Tha Chang, Kanchanadit, Kian Sa, Phatthang, Mueang, Wiang Sa, and Ban Na San, affecting 15,991 households (42,327 people). Water levels are decreasing.
Nakhon Si Thammarat: Flooding in 22 districts, including Cha-uat, Mueang, Tha Sala, Phrom Khiri, Ron Phibun, and others, affecting 223,221 households (637,267 people). Water levels are rising.
Trang: Flooding in 9 districts, including Na Yong, Huai Yot, and others, affecting 12,647 households (47,426 people). Water levels are rising.
Phatthalung: Flooding in 11 districts, including Mueang, Khuan Khanun, Kong Ra, and others, affecting 188,480 households (454,033 people). Water levels are decreasing.
Satun: Flooding in 7 districts, including Khuan Don, La-Ngu, Tha Pae, and others, affecting 26,349 households (68,926 people). Water levels are rising.
Songkhla: Flooding in 16 districts, including Ratphoom, Mueang, Chana, and others, affecting 369,951 households. Water levels are decreasing.
Pattani: Flooding in 12 districts, including Sai Buri, Mae Lan, Khok Pho, and others, affecting 114,620 households. Water levels are rising.
Yala: Flooding in 8 districts, including Mueang, Raman, Betong, and others, affecting 45,634 households (122,350 people). Water levels are rising.
Narathiwat: Flooding in 13 districts, including Bacho, Ying, Mueang, and others, affecting 81,724 households (281,318 people). Water levels are rising.
Teerapat stated that the DDPM has set up a forward command in District 12 of Hat Yai to support urgent rescue operations and evacuations. The command is also providing necessities, food, and drinking water to flood victims in Hat Yai.