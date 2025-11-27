DDPM says 2.95 million people affected by floods in 9 southern provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday updated the number of people affected by massive flooding in nine southern provinces to 2.95 million, from 1.07 million families. The official death toll stands at 25.

Discrepancy in Death Toll Figures

The official death toll from the DDPM is lower than that announced by the Flood Crisis Operations Centre, which based its figures on reports from the Public Health Ministry. The centre reported a death toll of 33 on Wednesday.

Flood Affected Areas

DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat reported that as of 6 am on Thursday, the floods had affected 2,953,206 people from 1,078,617 families across 5,243 villages in 708 tambon of 105 districts in the nine provinces.