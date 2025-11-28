Forensic team of 40 arrives to assist with autopsies during Hat Yai flood crisis

Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, chaired a web conference on Friday to assess the ongoing flood, storm, and landslide situation in southern Thailand.
He reported that the Songklanagarind Hospital at Prince of Songkla University had been designated as the central hub for receiving and conducting autopsies on flood victims in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.
He noted that as the water levels receded, the number of bodies recovered was expected to rise. In response, the Ministry of Public Health coordinated with a forensic medical team to assist in the autopsies, ensuring swift identification and timely delivery of the deceased to their families for religious rites.
The 40-member forensic team included 20 forensic doctors and 20 forensic staff, who arrived in stages:
In addition, the Health Administration Division coordinated with the Dental Council of Thailand to provide forensic dentists who could assist in identifying victims using dental records, especially when other identification methods were unavailable.
Private sector donations included 1,500 body bags, which were delivered alongside gloves and other necessary equipment.
As part of the broader healthcare support, the Ministry has sent two medical teams to Hat Yai. The first team of 82 personnel was deployed on November 25, with a second team of 198 arriving on November 27 to provide continued support.