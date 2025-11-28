Forensic team of 40 arrives to assist with autopsies during Hat Yai flood crisis

Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, chaired a web conference on Friday to assess the ongoing flood, storm, and landslide situation in southern Thailand.

He reported that the Songklanagarind Hospital at Prince of Songkla University had been designated as the central hub for receiving and conducting autopsies on flood victims in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

He noted that as the water levels receded, the number of bodies recovered was expected to rise. In response, the Ministry of Public Health coordinated with a forensic medical team to assist in the autopsies, ensuring swift identification and timely delivery of the deceased to their families for religious rites.