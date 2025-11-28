Hat Yai Hospital struggles after five days of devastating flooding

Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla province has faced severe flooding, with water levels reaching over 3 metres and flowing rapidly for five continuous days.

The damage has exceeded one billion baht, affecting buildings, facilities, and medical equipment.

However, the hospital is grateful for the collaborative efforts of government agencies, the private sector, and volunteers, who worked tirelessly to help evacuate critical patients and ensure they received proper treatment on time.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, Hat Yai Hospital expressed deep appreciation for the support received from all sectors, including government, private organisations, and volunteers, who helped in transporting emergency patients despite the severe flooding.

The hospital also thanked its staff for their dedication, as they managed to care for patients with limited resources, prioritising their well-being above all else.