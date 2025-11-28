Hat Yai Hospital struggles after five days of devastating flooding

Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla province has faced severe flooding, with water levels reaching over 3 metres and flowing rapidly for five continuous days.
The damage has exceeded one billion baht, affecting buildings, facilities, and medical equipment.
However, the hospital is grateful for the collaborative efforts of government agencies, the private sector, and volunteers, who worked tirelessly to help evacuate critical patients and ensure they received proper treatment on time.
In a statement on its official Facebook page, Hat Yai Hospital expressed deep appreciation for the support received from all sectors, including government, private organisations, and volunteers, who helped in transporting emergency patients despite the severe flooding.
The hospital also thanked its staff for their dedication, as they managed to care for patients with limited resources, prioritising their well-being above all else.
The damage to the hospital's infrastructure and medical equipment is immense, with an estimated loss of over one billion baht.
Nevertheless, the hospital remains determined to overcome this crisis together with the support of the community.
For those wishing to contribute to the recovery, donations can be made via Krungthai Bank account number 936-033879-6 (Hat Yai Hospital Donation Fund) or through the QR code for E-donations (eligible for tax deductions).
As of November 28, 2025, at 12.19pm, reports indicate that the water level at Hat Yai Hospital has nearly returned to normal, though the site remains filled with the aftermath of the flooding. Hospital staff and relevant agencies are working diligently to restore the facilities and services as quickly as possible.