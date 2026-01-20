Fashion world mourns Valentino Garavani as tributes pour in for 'emperor' of Italian couture

The designer's death at 93 marks the end of an era, with industry figures celebrating his boundless love of beauty.

The global fashion industry has united in mourning for Valentino Garavani, the Italian haute couture legend who died on Monday at his Rome residence aged 93, with tributes highlighting his unparalleled contribution to elegance and beauty.

The designer's foundation announced he had "peacefully passed away today at his residence in Rome, surrounded by the love of his family", prompting an outpouring of emotion from designers, celebrities and political figures worldwide.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni led the tributes, calling Valentino "the eternal symbol of Italian haute couture" and thanking him for his contributions to the nation's cultural heritage.

Alessandro Michele, who has helmed Valentino's design for nearly two years, described the designer as "not only an undisputed protagonist of fashion, but a central figure in Italian cultural history".